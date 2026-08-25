What is Marginswap about?

Marginswap is a decentralized trading protocol that natively supports overcollateralized loans, spot and leverage trading of tokens on AMMs like Uniswap and SushiSwap. With Marginswap, traders can trade a wide variety of assets, like on any existing swap protocol but with up to 5x leverage. Margin trading is possible due to Bond lending, i.e., lenders supply crypto assets to the protocol, which traders borrow for their trades.

What is the current trading price of Marginswap?

Marginswap (MFI) is currently priced at ₦9.5128287123896892460000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of -12.79% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Marginswap's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in MFI?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Marginswap's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6352 with a market capitalization of ₦67085308.20795367088000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about MFI?

With 7052147.880308889 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Marginswap's recent performance?

The price range between ₦9.4346557765153307292000 and ₦10.9568143032460861504000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Marginswap stack up against similar assets?

Against other Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, MFI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.