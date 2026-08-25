MAPS Price Today

The live MAPS (MAPS) price today is $ 0.00179563, with a 7.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00179563 per MAPS.

MAPS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 134,669, with a circulating supply of 75.00M MAPS. During the last 24 hours, MAPS traded between $ 0.00167283 (low) and $ 0.00185955 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.0, while the all-time low was $ 0.0010694.

In short-term performance, MAPS moved -1.45% in the last hour and +30.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 39.02.

MAPS (MAPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 134.67K$ 134.67K $ 134.67K Volume (24H) $ 39.02$ 39.02 $ 39.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.96M$ 17.96M $ 17.96M Circulation Supply 75.00M 75.00M 75.00M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MAPS is $ 134.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 39.02. The circulating supply of MAPS is 75.00M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.96M.