MANTRA USD Price Today

The live MANTRA USD (MANTRAUSD) price today is $ 0.999334, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANTRAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999334 per MANTRAUSD.

MANTRA USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 342,529, with a circulating supply of 350.03K MANTRAUSD. During the last 24 hours, MANTRAUSD traded between $ 0.965195 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.2, while the all-time low was $ 0.918503.

In short-term performance, MANTRAUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 764.14.

MANTRA USD (MANTRAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 342.53K$ 342.53K $ 342.53K Volume (24H) $ 764.14$ 764.14 $ 764.14 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 342.53K$ 342.53K $ 342.53K Circulation Supply 350.03K 350.03K 350.03K Total Supply 350,031.443616 350,031.443616 350,031.443616

The current Market Cap of MANTRA USD is $ 342.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 764.14. The circulating supply of MANTRAUSD is 350.03K, with a total supply of 350031.443616. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 342.53K.