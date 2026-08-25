MANIFEST Price Today

The live MANIFEST (MANIFEST) price today is $ 0, with a 11.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANIFEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MANIFEST.

MANIFEST currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 565,136, with a circulating supply of 813.58M MANIFEST. During the last 24 hours, MANIFEST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00657934, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MANIFEST moved +1.12% in the last hour and +56.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.95K.

MANIFEST (MANIFEST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 565.14K$ 565.14K $ 565.14K Volume (24H) $ 4.95K$ 4.95K $ 4.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 565.14K$ 565.14K $ 565.14K Circulation Supply 813.58M 813.58M 813.58M Total Supply 813,584,268.8727987 813,584,268.8727987 813,584,268.8727987

The current Market Cap of MANIFEST is $ 565.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.95K. The circulating supply of MANIFEST is 813.58M, with a total supply of 813584268.8727987. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 565.14K.