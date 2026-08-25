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The live MANIFEST price today is 0 USD.MANIFEST market cap is 565,136 USD. Track real-time MANIFEST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live MANIFEST price today is 0 USD.MANIFEST market cap is 565,136 USD. Track real-time MANIFEST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MANIFEST Price Info

What is MANIFEST

MANIFEST Official Website

MANIFEST Tokenomics

MANIFEST Price Forecast

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MANIFEST Price (MANIFEST)

Unlisted

1 MANIFEST to USD Live Price:

$0.00069539
$0.00069539$0.00069539
-0.12%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MANIFEST (MANIFEST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:22:18 (UTC+8)

MANIFEST Price Today

The live MANIFEST (MANIFEST) price today is $ 0, with a 11.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANIFEST to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MANIFEST.

MANIFEST currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 565,136, with a circulating supply of 813.58M MANIFEST. During the last 24 hours, MANIFEST traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00657934, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MANIFEST moved +1.12% in the last hour and +56.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.95K.

MANIFEST (MANIFEST) Market Information

$ 565.14K
$ 565.14K$ 565.14K

$ 4.95K
$ 4.95K$ 4.95K

$ 565.14K
$ 565.14K$ 565.14K

813.58M
813.58M 813.58M

813,584,268.8727987
813,584,268.8727987 813,584,268.8727987

The current Market Cap of MANIFEST is $ 565.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.95K. The circulating supply of MANIFEST is 813.58M, with a total supply of 813584268.8727987. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 565.14K.

MANIFEST Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00657934
$ 0.00657934$ 0.00657934

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.12%

-11.93%

+56.22%

+56.22%

Price Prediction for MANIFEST

MANIFEST (MANIFEST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MANIFEST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MANIFEST (MANIFEST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MANIFEST could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MANIFEST will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MANIFEST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MANIFEST Price Prediction.

What is MANIFEST (MANIFEST)

MANIFEST on Sui is the first true movement coin. A mission, ritual, and culture coin combined. Its soul mission is to reach a $69 per token | $69B market cap. More than a meme, MANIFEST proves belief turns into and action turns into freedom at scale. Every buy, every post, every holder is part of the ritual.

MANIFEST is powered by the Triple Engine:

  • Structure: A digital asset treasury company (MISSION 69B CAPITAL) fueling weekly buybacks using yield generated on Sui.
  • Belief: Ritual (the 3/6/9 framework turning conviction into daily action),
  • Culture: Brand (merch + culture fueling adoption and buybacks)

MANIFEST aligns structure, culture, and conviction into one loop. $69B is just the rally point. The mission is infinite.

Believe. Act. Freedom. That’s MANIFEST.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MANIFEST (MANIFEST) Resource

Official Website

About MANIFEST

What is the live trading price of MANIFEST today?

The current trading price of MANIFEST stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MANIFEST?

MANIFEST recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for MANIFEST?

In the last 24 hours, MANIFEST has seen a price movement of -11.93%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has MANIFEST traded in today?

Within the past day, MANIFEST fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MANIFEST

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:22:18 (UTC+8)

MANIFEST (MANIFEST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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