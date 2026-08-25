About MangoMan Intelligent Mango Man provides a credit card interface on its website for user convenience. It is built on the Binance Smart Chain, offering fast 5-second block times and lower gas fees compared to Ethereum. Uniqueness of MangoMan Intelligent Mango Man is a decentralized platform owned by a community, focusing on eliminating forgery and crime from the internet to create a safer space. Functionality of MangoMan Intelligent Mango Man operates with three key functions: Reflection, LP acquisition, and Burn. Each trade incurs a 10% fee, split into two parts. 5% is redistributed to existing holders, while the other 5% is split equally, with half sold into BNB and the other half paired with BNB as a liquidity pair on Pancake Swap. Token Supply and Redistribution Over 30% of the total token supply has been burned. As a result, more than 30% of the 5% redistribution is burned with each transaction.

What is MangoMan Intelligent's current price?

MangoMan Intelligent trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -3.29% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MMIT?

With a market cap of ₦68098459.87859771976000, MMIT is ranked #6329 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does MangoMan Intelligent generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MMIT?

There are 2041392674100193.8 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

MangoMan Intelligent fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does MangoMan Intelligent compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MMIT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MMIT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.