MangoMan Intelligent Price (MMIT)
The live MangoMan Intelligent (MMIT) price today is $ 0, with a 3.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current MMIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MMIT.
MangoMan Intelligent currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,142, with a circulating supply of 2,041.39T MMIT. During the last 24 hours, MMIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MMIT moved -0.97% in the last hour and +24.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of MangoMan Intelligent is $ 50.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MMIT is 2,041.39T, with a total supply of 2.099201999999979e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.56K.
-0.97%
-3.29%
+24.61%
+24.61%
In 2040, the price of MangoMan Intelligent could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MANGO MAN makes a credit card interface available on its website solely for the users’ convenience. Mango Man is built on binance smart chain with extremely fast 5 second block times and cheaper gas fee than ethereum.
Mango Man is decentralized and owned by a fun and a vibrant community. Our social responsibility includes The Elimination of forgery and crime from the internet world to make it a beautiful, breathable space.
Mango Man employs 3 simple functions: Reflection + LP acquisition + Burn. In each trade, the transaction is charged a 10% fee, which is split 2 ways. 5% fee = redistributed to all existing holders. 5% fee is split 50/50 half of which is sold by the contract into BNB, while the other half of the MANGO MAN tokens are paired automatically with the previously mentioned BNB and added as a liquidity pair on Pancake Swap. 30%+ of the total supply has been burned so far so 30%+ of the 5% redistributions are burned with every transaction.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
About MangoMan Intelligent Mango Man provides a credit card interface on its website for user convenience. It is built on the Binance Smart Chain, offering fast 5-second block times and lower gas fees compared to Ethereum. Uniqueness of MangoMan Intelligent Mango Man is a decentralized platform owned by a community, focusing on eliminating forgery and crime from the internet to create a safer space. Functionality of MangoMan Intelligent Mango Man operates with three key functions: Reflection, LP acquisition, and Burn. Each trade incurs a 10% fee, split into two parts. 5% is redistributed to existing holders, while the other 5% is split equally, with half sold into BNB and the other half paired with BNB as a liquidity pair on Pancake Swap. Token Supply and Redistribution Over 30% of the total token supply has been burned. As a result, more than 30% of the 5% redistribution is burned with each transaction.
What is MangoMan Intelligent's current price?
MangoMan Intelligent trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -3.29% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of MMIT?
With a market cap of ₦68098459.87859771976000, MMIT is ranked #6329 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does MangoMan Intelligent generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of MMIT?
There are 2041392674100193.8 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
MangoMan Intelligent fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does MangoMan Intelligent compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence MMIT?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does MMIT behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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