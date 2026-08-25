What is the real-time price of Maneki AI by Virtuals today?

The live price of Maneki AI by Virtuals stands at ₦, moving 14.02% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for MANEKI?

MANEKI has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Maneki AI by Virtuals showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is MANEKI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests MANEKI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Maneki AI by Virtuals?

With a market cap of ₦29977609.68649610044000, Maneki AI by Virtuals is ranked #7320, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has MANEKI seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Maneki AI by Virtuals compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦5.3726781200417572772000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence MANEKI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,DeFAI, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.