Make TON Great Again Price Today

The live Make TON Great Again (MTONGA) price today is $ 0.00521991, with a 27.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current MTONGA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00521991 per MTONGA.

Make TON Great Again currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 522,241, with a circulating supply of 100.00M MTONGA. During the last 24 hours, MTONGA traded between $ 0.00399115 (low) and $ 0.00522591 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0481102, while the all-time low was $ 0.00282325.

In short-term performance, MTONGA moved +9.76% in the last hour and +39.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.36K.

Make TON Great Again (MTONGA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 522.24K$ 522.24K $ 522.24K Volume (24H) $ 13.36K$ 13.36K $ 13.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 522.24K$ 522.24K $ 522.24K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,998.99999988 99,999,998.99999988 99,999,998.99999988

The current Market Cap of Make TON Great Again is $ 522.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.36K. The circulating supply of MTONGA is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999998.99999988. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 522.24K.