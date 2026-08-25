make no mistakes Price Today

The live make no mistakes (CLAUDE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAUDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAUDE.

make no mistakes currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,978, with a circulating supply of 999.92M CLAUDE. During the last 24 hours, CLAUDE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00416753, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAUDE moved +0.36% in the last hour and +29.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

make no mistakes (CLAUDE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.98K$ 20.98K $ 20.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.98K$ 20.98K $ 20.98K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,923,986.932099 999,923,986.932099 999,923,986.932099

The current Market Cap of make no mistakes is $ 20.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAUDE is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999923986.932099. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.98K.