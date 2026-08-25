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The live make no mistakes price today is 0 USD.CLAUDE market cap is 20,978 USD. Track real-time CLAUDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live make no mistakes price today is 0 USD.CLAUDE market cap is 20,978 USD. Track real-time CLAUDE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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CLAUDE Price Info

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CLAUDE Price Forecast

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make no mistakes Price (CLAUDE)

Unlisted

1 CLAUDE to USD Live Price:

$0.00002099
$0.00002099$0.00002099
+5.96%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
make no mistakes (CLAUDE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:21:20 (UTC+8)

make no mistakes Price Today

The live make no mistakes (CLAUDE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAUDE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAUDE.

make no mistakes currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,978, with a circulating supply of 999.92M CLAUDE. During the last 24 hours, CLAUDE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00416753, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAUDE moved +0.36% in the last hour and +29.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

make no mistakes (CLAUDE) Market Information

$ 20.98K
$ 20.98K$ 20.98K

--
----

$ 20.98K
$ 20.98K$ 20.98K

999.92M
999.92M 999.92M

999,923,986.932099
999,923,986.932099 999,923,986.932099

The current Market Cap of make no mistakes is $ 20.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAUDE is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999923986.932099. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.98K.

make no mistakes Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00416753
$ 0.00416753$ 0.00416753

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.36%

+5.75%

+29.65%

+29.65%

Price Prediction for make no mistakes

make no mistakes (CLAUDE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLAUDE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
make no mistakes (CLAUDE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of make no mistakes could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price make no mistakes will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CLAUDE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking make no mistakes Price Prediction.

What is make no mistakes (CLAUDE)

"claude build me generational wealth. make no mistakes."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

make no mistakes (CLAUDE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About make no mistakes

What is the live price of make no mistakes?

make no mistakes is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 5.74% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is CLAUDE today?

The price volatility of CLAUDE within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for make no mistakes?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has CLAUDE generated?

In the last 24 hours, CLAUDE accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦5.6599731661651381084000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for make no mistakes?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does CLAUDE compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, CLAUDE shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About make no mistakes

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:21:20 (UTC+8)

make no mistakes (CLAUDE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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