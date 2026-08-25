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The live Majo price today is 0.0042539 USD.MAJO market cap is 89,330 USD. Track real-time MAJO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Majo price today is 0.0042539 USD.MAJO market cap is 89,330 USD. Track real-time MAJO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MAJO Price Info

What is MAJO

MAJO Whitepaper

MAJO Official Website

MAJO Tokenomics

MAJO Price Forecast

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Majo Price (MAJO)

Unlisted

1 MAJO to USD Live Price:

$0.0042539
$0.0042539$0.0042539
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Majo (MAJO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:20:40 (UTC+8)

Majo Price Today

The live Majo (MAJO) price today is $ 0.0042539, with a 4.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAJO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0042539 per MAJO.

Majo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,330, with a circulating supply of 21.00M MAJO. During the last 24 hours, MAJO traded between $ 0.00425353 (low) and $ 0.00482826 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.350051, while the all-time low was $ 0.00176482.

In short-term performance, MAJO moved +0.01% in the last hour and -23.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 226.15.

Majo (MAJO) Market Information

$ 89.33K
$ 89.33K$ 89.33K

$ 226.15
$ 226.15$ 226.15

$ 89.33K
$ 89.33K$ 89.33K

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

21,000,000.0
21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Majo is $ 89.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 226.15. The circulating supply of MAJO is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.33K.

Majo Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00425353
$ 0.00425353$ 0.00425353
24H Low
$ 0.00482826
$ 0.00482826$ 0.00482826
24H High

$ 0.00425353
$ 0.00425353$ 0.00425353

$ 0.00482826
$ 0.00482826$ 0.00482826

$ 0.350051
$ 0.350051$ 0.350051

$ 0.00176482
$ 0.00176482$ 0.00176482

+0.01%

-4.70%

-23.33%

-23.33%

Price Prediction for Majo

Majo (MAJO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MAJO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Majo (MAJO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Majo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Majo will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MAJO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Majo Price Prediction.

What is Majo (MAJO)

What is the project about? BRC-20 DAO is the first DAO in the Ordinals ecosystem.

What makes your project unique? $Majo is the first token to be distributed through IDO mode and large-scale airdrops towards the BRC-20 ecosystem.

History of your project. BRC-20 DAO also has a launchpad and incubator product based on Ordinals and BRC-20, providing support for BTC ecosystem projects.

What’s next for your project? At the same time, BRC-20 DAO will bring Ethereum's DeFi model into the BTC ecosystem, providing multiple modes such as swap, staking, borrowing and lending to expand the liquidity of the ecosystem. The team currently has technology reserves for BTC L2 and will release a BRC-20 exclusive BTC expandable L2 in the future.

What can your token be used for? Majo is the main token in the BRC-20 DAO ecosystem, it can be used to participate in various NFT, launchpad, and DeFi products within the ecosystem. Majo holders will be eligible to receive airdrops from all launchpad projects in the ecosystem. In the future, Majo will play a crucial role as a bridge between ecosystems in the BTC L2.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Majo (MAJO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Meme

About Majo

What is the live trading price of Majo today?

The current trading price of Majo stands at ₦5.777273313341447092000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for MAJO?

MAJO recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Majo?

In the last 24 hours, Majo has seen a price movement of -4.70%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Majo traded in today?

Within the past day, Majo fluctuated between ₦5.7767708118426021884000 and ₦6.5573186130078223128000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Majo

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:20:40 (UTC+8)

Majo (MAJO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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