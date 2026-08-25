Majo Price Today

The live Majo (MAJO) price today is $ 0.0042539, with a 4.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAJO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0042539 per MAJO.

Majo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 89,330, with a circulating supply of 21.00M MAJO. During the last 24 hours, MAJO traded between $ 0.00425353 (low) and $ 0.00482826 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.350051, while the all-time low was $ 0.00176482.

In short-term performance, MAJO moved +0.01% in the last hour and -23.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 226.15.

Majo (MAJO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.33K$ 89.33K $ 89.33K Volume (24H) $ 226.15$ 226.15 $ 226.15 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.33K$ 89.33K $ 89.33K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Majo is $ 89.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 226.15. The circulating supply of MAJO is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.33K.