What is Microtrader About?

Microtrader is the copilot for crypto trading – an AI agent designed to enhance a crypto trader's edge. It serves as an advanced platform that combines speed and intelligence to provide traders with a comprehensive toolset for analyzing and executing trades on-chain using AI agents, while also managing their portfolios.

What Makes Microtrader Unique?

Microtrader offers a unique solution for both active traders and investors. For day-to-day traders, it provides an ultimate central dashboard with unparalleled speed and intelligence to analyze markets, themes, and tokens. Additionally, it allows investors who don't trade day-to-day to invest in proprietary Trading Agents that autonomously execute trades based on the terminal's knowledge. Top traders can also use the platform to launch their own Trading Agents, attracting Total Value Locked (TVL) and generating fees.

What is the current price of maicrotrader?

The live price of maicrotrader (MAICRO) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is maicrotrader positioned in the market?

maicrotrader currently sits at market rank #4731, supported by a market capitalization of ₦240460548.31887677540000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of MAICRO?

The circulating supply of MAICRO is 983412286.276002 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of maicrotrader?

During the last 24 hours, maicrotrader traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is maicrotrader from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

maicrotrader reached an all-time high of ₦8.9367039534032120672000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is MAICRO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for maicrotrader?

The current price movement of 7.89% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.