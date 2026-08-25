MAIAR Price Today

The live MAIAR (MAIAR) price today is $ 0, with a 6.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAIAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAIAR.

MAIAR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,569, with a circulating supply of 999.98M MAIAR. During the last 24 hours, MAIAR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0105827, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAIAR moved -0.07% in the last hour and +32.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MAIAR (MAIAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.57K$ 24.57K $ 24.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.57K$ 24.57K $ 24.57K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,980,400.81 999,980,400.81 999,980,400.81

The current Market Cap of MAIAR is $ 24.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAIAR is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999980400.81. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.57K.