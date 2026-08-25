Maia Price (MAIA)
The live Maia (MAIA) price today is $ 0.349883, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.349883 per MAIA.
Maia currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,792, with a circulating supply of 233.77K MAIA. During the last 24 hours, MAIA traded between $ 0.340364 (low) and $ 0.372336 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 770.76, while the all-time low was $ 0.162403.
In short-term performance, MAIA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +70.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 411.02.
The current Market Cap of Maia is $ 81.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 411.02. The circulating supply of MAIA is 233.77K, with a total supply of 233770.6203507914. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.79K.
0.00%
-0.23%
+70.04%
+70.04%
In 2040, the price of Maia could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Maia is the yield powerhouse of Metis with its community rooted in this Ethereum L2. With a 100% fair launch via bonds Maia is a truly community owned token. Maia aims to be a one stop shop for different financial instruments, a fully fledged trading hub with Hermes being the first piece of the puzzle. In order to sustainably bootstrap our surrounding ecosystem, Maia plans to keep on-boarding long term partnerships with protocols that ultimately add value to both our holders and partners.
What makes your project unique? $MAIA is a utility and governance token that drives the coordination mechanisms behind the whole Maian ecosystem. This allows us to decentralize the decision making process while at the same time entitling the token stakers of their share of the profits generated by the Maian Treasury. As a DAO we constantly push towards improving our decentralized governance structure and processes.
History of your project. A group of partially doxxed friends who have been navigating crypto this last 5 years and have expertise in different fields ranging from smart contract and front end development, economics and marketing as well as a deep interest and understanding in the tokenomics, incentive systems and DeFi primitives behind Solidly, Curve and Olympus.
What’s next for your project? Maia V2 will some of these new features.
What can your token be used for? Currently Maia token can be staked and when you stake, you lock MAIA and receive an equal amount of sMAIA. Your sMAIA balance rebases up automatically at the end of every epoch. sMAIA is transferable and therefore composable with other DeFi protocols.
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Maia is the yield powerhouse of DeFi. The Maian ecosystem serves as a comprehensive community-owned DeFi hub, offering a range of financial instruments. Currently, it includes: - Maia Decentralized Strategy Vaults - Hermes Omnichain AMM and YLM (Yield and Liquidity Marketplace) - TALOS Transparent Automated Liquidity Omnichain Strategies - Ulysses Omnichain Liquidity and Interoperability Protocol
What is the current price of Maia?
Trading at ₦475.18035654149028724000, Maia has shown a price movement of -0.23% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact MAIA's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 233770.6203507914 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Maia?
Its market capitalization is ₦111082709.71222258176000, ranking #5721 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
MAIA recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦462.25248689958586192000 and ₦505.67404884842169408000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Maia fit within the Arbitrum Ecosystem category?
As a Arbitrum Ecosystem token, MAIA competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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