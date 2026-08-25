Magnify Cash Price Today

The live Magnify Cash (MAG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAG.

Magnify Cash currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,375.89, with a circulating supply of 809.27M MAG. During the last 24 hours, MAG traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00380421, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAG moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Magnify Cash (MAG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.38K$ 13.38K $ 13.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.55K$ 14.55K $ 14.55K Circulation Supply 809.27M 809.27M 809.27M Total Supply 880,000,000.0 880,000,000.0 880,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Magnify Cash is $ 13.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAG is 809.27M, with a total supply of 880000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.55K.