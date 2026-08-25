What is Magnetix about?

Magnetix (MAG) is a neuro religion that fuses the Law of Attraction with blockchain technology to create abundance. By practicing gratitude, visualization, and group manifestation, we strengthen our collective energy to attract opportunities and financial growth. The Magnetix Coin (MAG) serves as a symbol of focused intention and innovation, empowering individuals to manifest prosperity and success.

How much is Magnetix worth right now?

Magnetix is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 5.33% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is MAG going up or down today?

MAG has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme ecosystem.

How popular is Magnetix today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MAG.

What makes Magnetix different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category and built on the -- network, MAG offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much MAG exists in the market?

There are 999965388.7066424 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Magnetix's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦48.5466969656493176016000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.