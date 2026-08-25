MagicCraft Price Today

The live MagicCraft (MCRT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current MCRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MCRT.

MagicCraft currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 330,555, with a circulating supply of 5.04B MCRT. During the last 24 hours, MCRT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.083847, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MCRT moved -0.26% in the last hour and +1.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MagicCraft (MCRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 330.56K$ 330.56K $ 330.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 472.38K$ 472.38K $ 472.38K Circulation Supply 5.04B 5.04B 5.04B Total Supply 7,199,999,993.0 7,199,999,993.0 7,199,999,993.0

The current Market Cap of MagicCraft is $ 330.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MCRT is 5.04B, with a total supply of 7199999993.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 472.38K.