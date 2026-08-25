Magic Internet Money Price Today

The live Magic Internet Money (MIM) price today is $ 0, with a 12.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIM.

Magic Internet Money currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 140,770, with a circulating supply of 999.90M MIM. During the last 24 hours, MIM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIM moved +1.68% in the last hour and +34.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.43K.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 140.77K$ 140.77K $ 140.77K Volume (24H) $ 3.43K$ 3.43K $ 3.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 140.77K$ 140.77K $ 140.77K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,898,139.016601 999,898,139.016601 999,898,139.016601

The current Market Cap of Magic Internet Money is $ 140.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.43K. The circulating supply of MIM is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999898139.016601. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 140.77K.