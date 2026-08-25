What is Magaverse about?

MVRS is a community-driven token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to represent resilience, unity, and a shared vision for the future.

What makes Magaverse unique?

With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and 100% of the circulating supply distributed, MVRS emphasizes transparency and trust. Its liquidity is secured, with a significant portion burned to maintain value stability.

What's the history of Magaverse?

Initially launched on Pump.fun, the project faced challenges due to the actions of its original developer, who dumped their holdings. The community stepped in to reclaim and rebuild the token, creating a narrative of collective strength and leadership.

What's next for Magaverse?

The project also seeks to establish a cultural movement inspired by themes of progress, resilience, and pride.

What can Magaverse be used for?

MVRS operates on the Solana blockchain, leveraging its fast and low-cost transaction capabilities to provide users with a seamless experience. The token aims to foster a community of individuals who believe in strength, innovation, and the potential of decentralized technologies to drive meaningful change.

What is the current live price of Magaverse?

Magaverse is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 1.54% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the MVRS market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Magaverse's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7285, supported by a market capitalization of ₦28380469.78746473116000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999435647.134752 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Magaverse's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.