What is MAGA VP about?

A meme rewards token on Ethereum dedicated to supporting presidential candidate Donald Trump. Our token supports the MAGA TRUMP ecosystem by adding to its liquidity while passively rewarding MVP holders in TRUMP tokens through buy and sell tax.

What is the current price of MAGA VP?

MAGA VP is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of MAGA VP is ₦963.16771074273041488000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MVP today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦38737433.11230590644000, placing the asset at rank #7118 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is MAGA VP's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MVP.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 45391294.5339587 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does MAGA VP fall under?

MAGA VP is part of the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Solana Meme,PolitiFi,Base Meme classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MVP's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MVP to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.