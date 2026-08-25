About MAGA SHIB Welcome to MAGA SHIB ($MAGA SHIB), the fusion of the SHIB token and the MAGA movement. Our mission is to create a dynamic community where Shiba Inu fans and MAGA movement enthusiasts come together. With $MAGA SHIB, we're launching a meme coin that embodies fun, prosperity, and innovation, celebrating freedom, creativity, and the spirit of the crypto world. $MAGA SHIB aims to redefine the meme coin revolution with unique features, events, and growth opportunities, making every transaction a celebration and every investment a statement. Join us and be part of something extraordinary with MAGA SHIB!

What is the current price of MAGA SHIBA?

MAGA SHIBA is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -16.10% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of MAGA SHIBA is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MAGASHIB today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦31038295.28270655912000, placing the asset at rank #7273 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is MAGA SHIBA's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MAGASHIB.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 4.206892072839816e+16 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does MAGA SHIBA fall under?

MAGA SHIBA is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,PolitiFi classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MAGASHIB's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MAGASHIB to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.