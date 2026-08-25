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The live MAGA SHIBA price today is 0 USD.MAGASHIB market cap is 22,854 USD. Track real-time MAGASHIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live MAGA SHIBA price today is 0 USD.MAGASHIB market cap is 22,854 USD. Track real-time MAGASHIB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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MAGASHIB Price Info

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MAGA SHIBA Price (MAGASHIB)

Unlisted

1 MAGASHIB to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000000543242
$0.000000000000543242$0.000000000000543242
-16.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MAGA SHIBA (MAGASHIB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:17:57 (UTC+8)

MAGA SHIBA Price Today

The live MAGA SHIBA (MAGASHIB) price today is $ 0, with a 16.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGASHIB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAGASHIB.

MAGA SHIBA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,854, with a circulating supply of 42,068.92T MAGASHIB. During the last 24 hours, MAGASHIB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAGASHIB moved -- in the last hour and +29.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MAGA SHIBA (MAGASHIB) Market Information

$ 22.85K
$ 22.85K$ 22.85K

--
----

$ 22.85K
$ 22.85K$ 22.85K

42,068.92T
42,068.92T 42,068.92T

4.206892072839816e+16
4.206892072839816e+16 4.206892072839816e+16

The current Market Cap of MAGA SHIBA is $ 22.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAGASHIB is 42,068.92T, with a total supply of 4.206892072839816e+16. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.85K.

MAGA SHIBA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-16.10%

+29.16%

+29.16%

Price Prediction for MAGA SHIBA

MAGA SHIBA (MAGASHIB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MAGASHIB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MAGA SHIBA (MAGASHIB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MAGA SHIBA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price MAGA SHIBA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MAGASHIB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MAGA SHIBA Price Prediction.

What is MAGA SHIBA (MAGASHIB)

Welcome to MAGA SHIB ($MAGA SHIB), the ultimate fusion of the iconic SHIB token and the influential MAGA movement, bringing together the best of both worlds in the crypto universe! Our mission is to create a dynamic and spirited community where the enthusiasm of Shiba Inu fans meets the passionate energy of the MAGA movement. With $MAGA SHIB, we're not just launching a meme coin; we're igniting a revolution of fun, prosperity, and innovation. Embrace the power of decentralized finance and join a movement that celebrates freedom, creativity, and the unstoppable spirit of the crypto world. From unique features and engaging events to endless opportunities for growth and community building, $MAGA SHIB is set to redefine what it means to be part of a meme coin revolution. Get ready to embark on an exciting journey where every transaction is a celebration, every investment a statement, and every community member a pioneer. Join us and be a part of something extraordinary with MAGA SHIB!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MAGA SHIBA (MAGASHIB) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Dog-ThemedMemePolitiFi

About MAGA SHIBA

About MAGA SHIB Welcome to MAGA SHIB ($MAGA SHIB), the fusion of the SHIB token and the MAGA movement. Our mission is to create a dynamic community where Shiba Inu fans and MAGA movement enthusiasts come together. With $MAGA SHIB, we're launching a meme coin that embodies fun, prosperity, and innovation, celebrating freedom, creativity, and the spirit of the crypto world. $MAGA SHIB aims to redefine the meme coin revolution with unique features, events, and growth opportunities, making every transaction a celebration and every investment a statement. Join us and be part of something extraordinary with MAGA SHIB!

What is the current price of MAGA SHIBA?

MAGA SHIBA is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -16.10% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of MAGA SHIBA is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MAGASHIB today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦31038295.28270655912000, placing the asset at rank #7273 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is MAGA SHIBA's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MAGASHIB.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 4.206892072839816e+16 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does MAGA SHIBA fall under?

MAGA SHIBA is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,PolitiFi classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MAGASHIB's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MAGASHIB to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MAGA SHIBA

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:17:57 (UTC+8)

MAGA SHIBA (MAGASHIB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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