What is MAGA PEPE about?

MAGA PEPE ($MAGAPEPE) merges the MAGA movement with Pepe the Frog, creating a community-driven meme coin that entertains and provides real value.

What makes MAGA PEPE unique?

Power lies with the community through a transparent governance model, ensuring fairness and inclusivity. Our deflationary model reduces supply over time, rewarding holders with regular airdrops and staking opportunities.

What's next for MAGA PEPE?

Expanding our ecosystem with MAGAPEPE NFTs, a marketplace, and DeFi products, providing additional utility and value.

What can MAGA PEPE be used for?

Regular meme contests, NFT drops, and social media campaigns keep the community lively and entertained. We aim to create a global community, partnering with influencers and meme creators to spread MAGAPEPE culture worldwide. Hold $MAGAPEPE and participate in our events as we take MAGAPEPE to the moon and beyond.

What is the real-time price of MAGA PEPE today?

The live price of MAGA PEPE stands at ₦, moving 21.21% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for MAGAPEPE?

MAGAPEPE has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is MAGA PEPE showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is MAGAPEPE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests MAGAPEPE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of MAGA PEPE?

With a market cap of ₦59592603.42652844612000, MAGA PEPE is ranked #6495, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has MAGAPEPE seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does MAGA PEPE compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence MAGAPEPE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (4.2069e+16 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Solana Meme,PolitiFi,The Boy’s Club, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.