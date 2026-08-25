MAGA DOGE Price (MAGADOGE)
The live MAGA DOGE (MAGADOGE) price today is $ 0, with a 8.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGADOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAGADOGE.
MAGA DOGE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,794.98, with a circulating supply of 42,068.94T MAGADOGE. During the last 24 hours, MAGADOGE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MAGADOGE moved +0.18% in the last hour and +29.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of MAGA DOGE is $ 19.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAGADOGE is 42,068.94T, with a total supply of 4.206894268487709e+16. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.79K.
+0.18%
+8.32%
+29.79%
+29.79%
In 2040, the price of MAGA DOGE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
At MAGA DOGE, we’re all about making America—and your crypto portfolio—great again! Inspired by the fun-loving spirit of DOGE and the iconic slogan that rallied a nation, MAGA DOGE brings a fresh twist to the meme coin universe. Our mission? To combine humor, community, and serious gains in a way that no other coin can.
Why MAGA DOGE?
Community-Driven: Just like DOGE, MAGA DOGE thrives on community. We believe in the power of people coming together, sharing laughs, and building something amazing. Join our vibrant community and be a part of the movement!
Fun and Engaging: MAGA DOGE isn’t just a coin; it’s an experience. We’ve got memes, games, and events that keep our community engaged and entertained. After all, what’s crypto without a little fun?
Real Potential: While we’re all about the laughs, we’re serious about growth. Our roadmap includes strategic partnerships, innovative projects, and robust marketing efforts designed to maximize value for our holders.
Patriotic Spirit: MAGA DOGE celebrates the spirit of making things better, stronger, and more fun. Whether you’re a crypto newbie or a seasoned investor, MAGA DOGE offers something for everyone.
Join us as we embark on this exciting journey. With MAGA DOGE, you’re not just investing in a coin; you’re investing in a community, a movement, and a lot of fun. Get ready to make your crypto portfolio great again with MAGA DOGE!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is MAGA DOGE about?
At MAGA DOGE, we’re all about making America—and your crypto portfolio—great again! Inspired by the fun-loving spirit of DOGE and the iconic slogan that rallied a nation, MAGA DOGE brings a fresh twist to the meme coin universe. Our mission is to combine humor, community, and serious gains in a way that no other coin can.
What makes MAGA DOGE unique?
MAGA DOGE is community-driven, thriving on the power of people coming together, sharing laughs, and building something amazing. It's an experience that includes memes, games, and events to keep our community engaged and entertained. While we're all about the laughs, we're serious about growth, with a roadmap that includes strategic partnerships, innovative projects, and robust marketing efforts designed to maximize value for our holders. MAGA DOGE celebrates the spirit of making things better, stronger, and more fun.
What can MAGA DOGE be used for?
MAGA DOGE offers something for everyone, whether you're a crypto newbie or a seasoned investor. By joining us, you're not just investing in a coin; you're investing in a community, a movement, and a lot of fun. With MAGA DOGE, you can be part of an exciting journey and make your crypto portfolio great again.
What is the current live price of MAGA DOGE?
MAGA DOGE is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 8.32% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the MAGADOGE market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is MAGA DOGE's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #7449, supported by a market capitalization of ₦26883803.0259591617944000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 4.206894268487709e+16 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence MAGA DOGE's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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