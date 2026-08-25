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The live Made In America price today is 0 USD.MIA market cap is 13,811.77 USD. Track real-time MIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Made In America price today is 0 USD.MIA market cap is 13,811.77 USD. Track real-time MIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Made In America Logo

Made In America Price (MIA)

Unlisted

1 MIA to USD Live Price:

$0.00001383
$0.00001383$0.00001383
+6.25%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Made In America (MIA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:16:59 (UTC+8)

Made In America Price Today

The live Made In America (MIA) price today is $ 0, with a 6.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current MIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MIA.

Made In America currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,811.77, with a circulating supply of 999.35M MIA. During the last 24 hours, MIA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00858993, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MIA moved +0.36% in the last hour and +35.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Made In America (MIA) Market Information

$ 13.81K
$ 13.81K$ 13.81K

--
----

$ 13.81K
$ 13.81K$ 13.81K

999.35M
999.35M 999.35M

999,349,106.287393
999,349,106.287393 999,349,106.287393

The current Market Cap of Made In America is $ 13.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MIA is 999.35M, with a total supply of 999349106.287393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.81K.

Made In America Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00858993
$ 0.00858993$ 0.00858993

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.36%

+6.02%

+35.75%

+35.75%

Price Prediction for Made In America

Made In America (MIA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MIA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Made In America (MIA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Made In America could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Made In America will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MIA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Made In America Price Prediction.

What is Made In America (MIA)

Made in America (MIA) is a cryptocurrency token that embodies the strength, innovation, and pride of American craftsmanship. Designed to align with the “Made in America” ethos, MIA represents a movement that celebrates resilience, quality, and community-driven growth. With a rapidly growing user base, a strong and active community, and ambitious goals to redefine decentralized finance, MIA aims to become a leading token in the crypto space. Backed by a vision to unite the values of freedom, opportunity, and innovation, MIA is not just a token—it’s a symbol of American excellence in the digital age.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Made In America (MIA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Made In America

What is Made In America about?

Made in America (MIA) is a cryptocurrency token that embodies the strength, innovation, and pride of American craftsmanship. Designed to align with the "Made in America" ethos, MIA represents a movement that celebrates resilience, quality, and community-driven growth.

What makes Made In America unique?

MIA is unique due to its rapidly growing user base, strong and active community, and ambitious goals to redefine decentralized finance. It stands out as a symbol of American excellence in the digital age, backed by a vision to unite the values of freedom, opportunity, and innovation.

What is the current price of Made In America?

Made In America (MIA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 6.02% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Made In America play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, MIA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is MIA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, MIA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Made In America?

There are 999349106.287393 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of MIA?

Made In America currently holds market rank #7835 with a market capitalization of ₦18757932.7748677680956000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Made In America performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 6.02% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Made In America compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, MIA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Made In America

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:16:59 (UTC+8)

Made In America (MIA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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