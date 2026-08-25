What is Made In America about?

Made in America (MIA) is a cryptocurrency token that embodies the strength, innovation, and pride of American craftsmanship. Designed to align with the "Made in America" ethos, MIA represents a movement that celebrates resilience, quality, and community-driven growth.

What makes Made In America unique?

MIA is unique due to its rapidly growing user base, strong and active community, and ambitious goals to redefine decentralized finance. It stands out as a symbol of American excellence in the digital age, backed by a vision to unite the values of freedom, opportunity, and innovation.

What is the current price of Made In America?

Made In America (MIA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 6.02% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Made In America play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, MIA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is MIA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, MIA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Made In America?

There are 999349106.287393 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of MIA?

Made In America currently holds market rank #7835 with a market capitalization of ₦18757932.7748677680956000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Made In America performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 6.02% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Made In America compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, MIA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.