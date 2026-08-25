Lynex Price Today

The live Lynex (LYNX) price today is $ 0, with a 6.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current LYNX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LYNX.

Lynex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 65,272, with a circulating supply of 109.41M LYNX. During the last 24 hours, LYNX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.484584, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LYNX moved +0.61% in the last hour and +24.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 886.31.

Lynex (LYNX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 65.27K$ 65.27K $ 65.27K Volume (24H) $ 886.31$ 886.31 $ 886.31 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 273.03K$ 273.03K $ 273.03K Circulation Supply 109.41M 109.41M 109.41M Total Supply 457,646,113.3634021 457,646,113.3634021 457,646,113.3634021

The current Market Cap of Lynex is $ 65.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 886.31. The circulating supply of LYNX is 109.41M, with a total supply of 457646113.3634021. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.03K.