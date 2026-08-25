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The live Lybra price today is 0 USD.LBR market cap is 25,477 USD. Track real-time LBR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Lybra price today is 0 USD.LBR market cap is 25,477 USD. Track real-time LBR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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LBR Price Info

What is LBR

LBR Whitepaper

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LBR Price Forecast

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Lybra Price (LBR)

Unlisted

1 LBR to USD Live Price:

$0.00060114
$0.00060114$0.00060114
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lybra (LBR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:15:23 (UTC+8)

Lybra Price Today

The live Lybra (LBR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current LBR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LBR.

Lybra currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,477, with a circulating supply of 42.37M LBR. During the last 24 hours, LBR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.48, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LBR moved -0.55% in the last hour and +31.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.67.

Lybra (LBR) Market Information

$ 25.48K
$ 25.48K$ 25.48K

$ 1.67
$ 1.67$ 1.67

$ 55.87K
$ 55.87K$ 55.87K

42.37M
42.37M 42.37M

92,911,555.23225752
92,911,555.23225752 92,911,555.23225752

The current Market Cap of Lybra is $ 25.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.67. The circulating supply of LBR is 42.37M, with a total supply of 92911555.23225752. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.87K.

Lybra Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 4.48
$ 4.48$ 4.48

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.55%

-0.55%

+31.65%

+31.65%

Price Prediction for Lybra

Lybra (LBR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LBR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lybra (LBR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lybra could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lybra will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LBR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lybra Price Prediction.

What is Lybra (LBR)

The Lybra Protocol is a groundbreaking decentralized protocol designed to bring stability to the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Built on LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives), the protocol initially leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future.

The protocol's primary objective is to provide the cryptocurrency industry with a safer, more decentralized stablecoin, eUSD, which offers stable interest to its token holders. As a DeFi protocol, Lybra facilitates the minting of eUSD by allowing users to borrow against their deposited ETH and stETH.

eUSD, being an ETH-assets-over-collateralized stablecoin, offers users the security and stability necessary for conducting their business with confidence.

A distinctive feature of the Lybra Protocol is that users can earn regular stable income by holding minted (borrowed) eUSD, which is powered by the LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives) income generated from the deposited ETH and stETH. In other words, when users deposit ETH or stETH and mint EUSD against them, they receive a stable income in stETH of approximately 5%, which is converted to eUSD through the protocol and distributed to them.

eUSD is an interest-bearing, over-collateralized stablecoin that ensures safety and stability. The Lybra Foundation and LybraDAO community firmly believe that a decentralized stablecoin is essential for both enterprises and individuals to fully harness the benefits of cryptocurrency. By offering an interest-bearing stablecoin supported by ETH and stETH, the Lybra Protocol empowers users to participate in the DeFi ecosystem with confidence and security.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lybra (LBR) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Lybra

What is Lybra about?

The Lybra Protocol is a groundbreaking decentralized protocol designed to bring stability to the volatile world of cryptocurrency. Built on LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives), the protocol initially leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future. The protocol's primary objective is to provide the cryptocurrency industry with a safer, more decentralized stablecoin, eUSD, which offers stable interest to its token holders. As a DeFi protocol, Lybra facilitates the minting of eUSD by allowing users to borrow against their deposited ETH and stETH. eUSD, being an ETH-assets-over-collateralized stablecoin, offers users the security and stability necessary for conducting their business with confidence.

What makes Lybra unique?

A distinctive feature of the Lybra Protocol is that users can earn regular stable income by holding minted (borrowed) eUSD, which is powered by the LSD (Liquid Staking Derivatives) income generated from the deposited ETH and stETH. In other words, when users deposit ETH or stETH and mint EUSD against them, they receive a stable income in stETH of approximately 5%, which is converted to eUSD through the protocol and distributed to them. eUSD is an interest-bearing, over-collateralized stablecoin that ensures safety and stability.

What can Lybra be used for?

The Lybra Foundation and LybraDAO community firmly believe that a decentralized stablecoin is essential for both enterprises and individuals to fully harness the benefits of cryptocurrency. By offering an interest-bearing stablecoin supported by ETH and stETH, the Lybra Protocol empowers users to participate in the DeFi ecosystem with confidence and security.

What is the current trading price of Lybra?

Lybra (LBR) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -0.55% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Lybra's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,LSDFi,Liquid Staking sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in LBR?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Lybra's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #7166 with a market capitalization of ₦34600623.47586921356000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about LBR?

With 42369670.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Lybra's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Lybra stack up against similar assets?

Against other Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,LSDFi,Liquid Staking tokens, LBR continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lybra

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:15:23 (UTC+8)

Lybra (LBR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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