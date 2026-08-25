Lunar Price Today

The live Lunar (LNR) price today is $ 0.0016979, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current LNR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0016979 per LNR.

Lunar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 169,771, with a circulating supply of 100.00M LNR. During the last 24 hours, LNR traded between $ 0.00167324 (low) and $ 0.00172437 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.092252, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LNR moved -0.48% in the last hour and +17.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 177.34.

Lunar (LNR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 169.77K$ 169.77K $ 169.77K Volume (24H) $ 177.34$ 177.34 $ 177.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 169.77K$ 169.77K $ 169.77K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lunar is $ 169.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 177.34. The circulating supply of LNR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 169.77K.