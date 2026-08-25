Luna Inu Price (LINU)
The live Luna Inu (LINU) price today is $ 0, with a 1.51% change over the past 24 hours. The current LINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LINU.
Luna Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 471,521, with a circulating supply of 749.17T LINU. During the last 24 hours, LINU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LINU moved -- in the last hour and +31.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Luna Inu is $ 471.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LINU is 749.17T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 629.39K.
--
+1.51%
+31.06%
+31.06%
In 2040, the price of Luna Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Linu aka Luna Inu is 100% community owned and decentralized. Linu's goals are to change the culture of crypto to one of community decision making, volunteering one’s skills, and preventing scams from taking over the space.
The decentralized community banded together through adversity early in the project and flushed out centralized bad actors who tried to take over the project. The community triumphed and the project was revived. Decentralization won.
The code is a 1:1 clone of Shiba Inu. The contract is renounced, minimizing the risk of a rug pull or centralization.
Luna Inu uses memes, the most powerful tool of persuasion in the world, to galvanize a strong network of allies while having fun. Memes can change the world.
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What is Luna Inu about?
Luna Inu is a 100% community-owned and decentralized cryptocurrency project. Its primary goal is to transform the crypto culture by fostering community decision-making, volunteering skills, and preventing scams in the space.
What makes Luna Inu unique?
Luna Inu is unique because it is a 1:1 clone of Shiba Inu, with a renounced contract that minimizes the risk of rug pulls or centralization. The project leverages memes as a powerful tool to build a strong, fun, and engaged community.
What's the history of Luna Inu?
The Luna Inu community faced adversity early on when centralized bad actors attempted to take over the project. However, the community successfully banded together, flushed out these actors, and revived the project, proving the power of decentralization.
What can Luna Inu be used for?
Luna Inu aims to change the crypto culture by promoting community decision-making and preventing scams. It also uses memes to galvanize a strong network of allies while having fun, believing that memes can change the world.
What is Luna Inu's current price?
Luna Inu trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 1.51% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of LINU?
With a market cap of ₦640378403.34283186588000, LINU is ranked #3595 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Luna Inu generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of LINU?
There are 749167374404513.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Luna Inu fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Luna Inu compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence LINU?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does LINU behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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