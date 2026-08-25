Lumos Price Today

The live Lumos (LUMOS) price today is $ 0, with a 10.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LUMOS.

Lumos currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,229, with a circulating supply of 1.17T LUMOS. During the last 24 hours, LUMOS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LUMOS moved +1.02% in the last hour and +4.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lumos (LUMOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.23K$ 52.23K $ 52.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 62.29K$ 62.29K $ 62.29K Circulation Supply 1.17T 1.17T 1.17T Total Supply 1,396,504,875,000.0 1,396,504,875,000.0 1,396,504,875,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lumos is $ 52.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUMOS is 1.17T, with a total supply of 1396504875000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 62.29K.