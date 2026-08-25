Luminous Price Today

The live Luminous (LUM) price today is $ 0.272706, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.272706 per LUM.

Luminous currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 273,047, with a circulating supply of 1.00M LUM. During the last 24 hours, LUM traded between $ 0.258663 (low) and $ 0.287403 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 80.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.155584.

In short-term performance, LUM moved -2.34% in the last hour and +55.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 787.96.

Luminous (LUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 273.05K$ 273.05K $ 273.05K Volume (24H) $ 787.96$ 787.96 $ 787.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 273.05K$ 273.05K $ 273.05K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Luminous is $ 273.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 787.96. The circulating supply of LUM is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 273.05K.