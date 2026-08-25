Lumen Privacy Price Today

The live Lumen Privacy (LUMEN) price today is $ 0, with a 3.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LUMEN.

Lumen Privacy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,654.56, with a circulating supply of 100.00B LUMEN. During the last 24 hours, LUMEN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LUMEN moved -- in the last hour and +27.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lumen Privacy (LUMEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.65K$ 17.65K $ 17.65K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.65K$ 17.65K $ 17.65K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Lumen Privacy is $ 17.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUMEN is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.65K.