Lulu the Ostrich Price Today

The live Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) price today is $ 0, with a 5.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current LULU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LULU.

Lulu the Ostrich currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,952.06, with a circulating supply of 999.86M LULU. During the last 24 hours, LULU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LULU moved +0.36% in the last hour and +21.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lulu the Ostrich (LULU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.95K$ 15.95K $ 15.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.95K$ 15.95K $ 15.95K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,864,019.7685107 999,864,019.7685107 999,864,019.7685107

The current Market Cap of Lulu the Ostrich is $ 15.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LULU is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999864019.7685107. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.95K.