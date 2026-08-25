Lucrar Price Today

The live Lucrar (LCR) price today is $ 0.135861, with a 1.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current LCR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.135861 per LCR.

Lucrar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 368,090, with a circulating supply of 2.71M LCR. During the last 24 hours, LCR traded between $ 0.134739 (low) and $ 0.139724 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.183729, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LCR moved -1.05% in the last hour and +15.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.27K.

Lucrar (LCR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 368.09K$ 368.09K $ 368.09K Volume (24H) $ 1.27K$ 1.27K $ 1.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.59M$ 13.59M $ 13.59M Circulation Supply 2.71M 2.71M 2.71M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lucrar is $ 368.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.27K. The circulating supply of LCR is 2.71M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.59M.