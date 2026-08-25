LuckysLeprecoin Price (LUCKYSLP)
The live LuckysLeprecoin (LUCKYSLP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCKYSLP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LUCKYSLP.
LuckysLeprecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 59,967, with a circulating supply of 593.16B LUCKYSLP. During the last 24 hours, LUCKYSLP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LUCKYSLP moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of LuckysLeprecoin is $ 59.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUCKYSLP is 593.16B, with a total supply of 638500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.55K.
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+0.06%
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In 2040, the price of LuckysLeprecoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Lucky’s Leprecoin derives its inspiration from Irish folklore, symbolizing luck and fortune. Our mission is to provide a fun, engaging, and rewarding experience for holders, built on a community-driven approach. "Lucky's Leprecoin" represents a tokenized form of this communal spirit. Lucky's Leprecoin operates on the Ethereum blockchain, adhering to the ERC-20 token standard. This ensures compatibility with popular wallets and exchanges and provides robust, decentralized security measures. Additionally, Ethereum's smart contract capability enables functionalities such as staking and yield farming. While Lucky's Leprecoin serves as a speculative asset, it also encourages charitable actions. Moreover, partnerships with NFT artists and gaming platforms are in discussion to widen Lucky's Leprecoin's applicability. Security is paramount for Lucky's Leprecoin and to tackle potential 'rug pulls', initial liquidity is locked at launch for 3 months, the liquidity lock was extended for 5 years. Lucky's Leprecoin follows a fair token distribution policy. The total supply is 711 billion tokens, with 100% distributed to Uniswap V2 during the initial sale.
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About LuckysLeprecoin Lucky's Leprecoin derives its inspiration from Irish folklore, symbolizing luck and fortune. Our mission is to provide a fun, engaging, and rewarding experience for holders, built on a community-driven approach. "Lucky's Leprecoin" represents a tokenized form of this communal spirit. Lucky's Leprecoin operates on the Ethereum blockchain, adhering to the ERC-20 token standard, ensuring compatibility with popular wallets and exchanges and providing robust, decentralized security measures. The Ethereum blockchain also enables functionalities such as staking and yield farming through its smart contract capability. While Lucky's Leprecoin serves as a speculative asset, it also encourages charitable actions. Partnerships with NFT artists and gaming platforms are in discussion to widen Lucky's Leprecoin's applicability. To ensure security and prevent 'rug pulls', initial liquidity is locked for 5 years, following an initial 3-month lock at launch. Lucky's Leprecoin follows a fair token distribution policy, with a total supply of 711 billion tokens, 100% of which were distributed to Uniswap V2 during the initial sale.
What is the current trading price of LuckysLeprecoin?
LuckysLeprecoin (LUCKYSLP) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -0.00% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.
What factors are influencing LuckysLeprecoin's price movement today?
The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.
How strong is the trading interest in LUCKYSLP?
Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.
What is LuckysLeprecoin's position in the global crypto market?
It currently holds market rank #6093 with a market capitalization of ₦81441911.84116847076000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.
What does the circulating supply tell us about LUCKYSLP?
With 593160887292.6301 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.
How does today's price compare to LuckysLeprecoin's recent performance?
The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.
How does LuckysLeprecoin stack up against similar assets?
Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, LUCKYSLP continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
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