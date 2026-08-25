What is today's price of Lucid USDC (LUSDC)?

The live price is ₦1349.691863654230264000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of LUSDC are in circulation?

The circulating supply of LUSDC is 125238.697913, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Lucid USDC?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of LUSDC across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Lucid USDC today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦169033355.53847132936000, positioning Lucid USDC at rank #-- worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is LUSDC being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Lucid USDC?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gnosis Chain Ecosystem,Bridged USDC,Boba Network Ecosystem,Bridged-Tokens,Bridged Stablecoin,Mantra EVM Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.