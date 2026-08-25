LUCI Price Today

The live LUCI (LUCI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LUCI.

LUCI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 107,900, with a circulating supply of 997.47M LUCI. During the last 24 hours, LUCI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.141397, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LUCI moved +0.36% in the last hour and +35.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 179.55.

LUCI (LUCI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 107.90K$ 107.90K $ 107.90K Volume (24H) $ 179.55$ 179.55 $ 179.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 107.90K$ 107.90K $ 107.90K Circulation Supply 997.47M 997.47M 997.47M Total Supply 997,472,620.4176402 997,472,620.4176402 997,472,620.4176402

The current Market Cap of LUCI is $ 107.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 179.55. The circulating supply of LUCI is 997.47M, with a total supply of 997472620.4176402. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 107.90K.