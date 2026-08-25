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The live Lucha price today is 0.00743726 USD.LUCHA market cap is 92,263 USD. Track real-time LUCHA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Lucha price today is 0.00743726 USD.LUCHA market cap is 92,263 USD. Track real-time LUCHA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Lucha Price (LUCHA)

Unlisted

1 LUCHA to USD Live Price:

$0.00743726
$0.00743726$0.00743726
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lucha (LUCHA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:12:00 (UTC+8)

Lucha Price Today

The live Lucha (LUCHA) price today is $ 0.00743726, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCHA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00743726 per LUCHA.

Lucha currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 92,263, with a circulating supply of 12.41M LUCHA. During the last 24 hours, LUCHA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.858782, while the all-time low was $ 0.00588334.

In short-term performance, LUCHA moved -- in the last hour and +26.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.13.

Lucha (LUCHA) Market Information

$ 92.26K
$ 92.26K$ 92.26K

$ 6.13
$ 6.13$ 6.13

$ 92.26K
$ 92.26K$ 92.26K

12.41M
12.41M 12.41M

12,405,544.81374999
12,405,544.81374999 12,405,544.81374999

The current Market Cap of Lucha is $ 92.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.13. The circulating supply of LUCHA is 12.41M, with a total supply of 12405544.81374999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.26K.

Lucha Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.858782
$ 0.858782$ 0.858782

$ 0.00588334
$ 0.00588334$ 0.00588334

--

--

+26.07%

+26.07%

Price Prediction for Lucha

Lucha (LUCHA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LUCHA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lucha (LUCHA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lucha could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lucha will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LUCHA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lucha Price Prediction.

What is Lucha (LUCHA)

Luchadores.io is an upcoming play to earn auto battler where you can fight it out against other players Lucha Libre style! Just like the Luchador NFTs themselves, the gameplay mechanics will be 100% onchain so these Luchas can battle for as long as the blockchain stands.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Lucha

What is Lucha about?

Luchadores.io is an upcoming play-to-earn auto battler where players can engage in Lucha Libre-style battles against others. The game features Luchador NFTs and 100% on-chain gameplay mechanics, ensuring that battles can continue for as long as the blockchain exists.

What is today's price of Lucha (LUCHA)?

The live price is ₦10.1006332359439128328000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of LUCHA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of LUCHA is 12405544.81374999, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Lucha?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of LUCHA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Lucha today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦125303502.12953335364000, positioning Lucha at rank #5491 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is LUCHA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Lucha?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lucha

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:12:00 (UTC+8)

Lucha (LUCHA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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