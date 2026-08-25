What is Lucha about?

Luchadores.io is an upcoming play-to-earn auto battler where players can engage in Lucha Libre-style battles against others. The game features Luchador NFTs and 100% on-chain gameplay mechanics, ensuring that battles can continue for as long as the blockchain exists.

What is today's price of Lucha (LUCHA)?

The live price is ₦10.1006332359439128328000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of LUCHA are in circulation?

The circulating supply of LUCHA is 12405544.81374999, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Lucha?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of LUCHA across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Lucha today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦125303502.12953335364000, positioning Lucha at rank #5491 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is LUCHA being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Lucha?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Polygon Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.