Luce Price Today

The live Luce (LUCE) price today is $ 0, with a 5.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUCE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LUCE.

Luce currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 386,640, with a circulating supply of 999.85M LUCE. During the last 24 hours, LUCE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.319095, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LUCE moved +0.03% in the last hour and +33.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.50K.

Luce (LUCE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 386.64K$ 386.64K $ 386.64K Volume (24H) $ 28.50K$ 28.50K $ 28.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 386.64K$ 386.64K $ 386.64K Circulation Supply 999.85M 999.85M 999.85M Total Supply 999,854,732.575803 999,854,732.575803 999,854,732.575803

The current Market Cap of Luce is $ 386.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.50K. The circulating supply of LUCE is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999854732.575803. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 386.64K.