What is Low Quality Cat about?

The origin of the low quality cat remains surrounded in lore and mystery.

What makes Low Quality Cat unique?

Taken with 0.1MP on one of the first commercially available digital cameras, the true identity of the cat to this day remains unknown.

What's the history of Low Quality Cat?

However, it has since been immortalized on the blockchain forever in the form of $LQC and is celebrated by a cult following and lovers of genuine low quality everywhere.

What's next for Low Quality Cat?

The community has burned 45% of the supply. The memes are endless.

What is the real-time price of Low Quality Cat today?

The live price of Low Quality Cat stands at ₦, moving 4.13% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for LQC?

LQC has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Low Quality Cat showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is LQC currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests LQC is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Low Quality Cat?

With a market cap of ₦339566066.90052312784000, Low Quality Cat is ranked #4302, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has LQC seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Low Quality Cat compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦8.5595562068377263112000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence LQC's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (497740439.452306 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.