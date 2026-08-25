About Louie the Raccoon Louie the Raccoon is a meme coin that combines art and community to create a unique digital asset. Its purpose is to foster creativity and fun within the cryptocurrency space, drawing inspiration from cultural symbols to establish a distinctive identity. $LOUIE invites users to join its journey in building a community centered around shared interests and artistic expression Uniqueness of Louie the Raccoon A $LOUIE that represents different facial expressions - 'biaoqing' translates to 'facial expression' hence all the memes having different expressions. $LOUIE represents a strong cult-like community due to the amount of support and backing this meme.

What is the current price of Louie the Raccoon?

Louie the Raccoon is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Louie the Raccoon is ₦2.822021255269797812000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of $LOUIE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦16512986.9570957756584000, placing the asset at rank #7982 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Louie the Raccoon's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with $LOUIE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 998159515.749604 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Louie the Raccoon fall under?

Louie the Raccoon is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact $LOUIE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables $LOUIE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.