What is the current price of Loud?

The live price of Loud (LOUD) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Loud positioned in the market?

Loud currently sits at market rank #4394, supported by a market capitalization of ₦315121406.14995712812000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of LOUD?

The circulating supply of LOUD is 999880612.173653 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Loud?

During the last 24 hours, Loud traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Loud from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Loud reached an all-time high of ₦22.7901270316935882072000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is LOUD trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Loud?

The current price movement of 3.75% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to SocialFi,Marketing,Solana Ecosystem,InfoFi. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.