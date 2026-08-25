What is lou about?

lou is a token featuring a dog wearing a hat, popularized by the famous 'Wif' dog. It was created on pump.fun and launched fairly.

What makes lou unique?

lou has built a supportive community that has driven the project's growth from the beginning. It stands out among other top dog memes due to its dedicated community actively pushing it forward every day.

What's the history of lou?

lou was created on pump.fun and launched fairly, quickly gaining traction as a popular meme coin.

What's next for lou?

lou aims to be a meme coin that endures over time.

What can lou be used for?

lou is a token representing a dog wearing a hat, inspired by the famous 'Wif' dog.

What is the live price of lou?

lou is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.22% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is LOU today?

The price volatility of LOU within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for lou?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has LOU generated?

In the last 24 hours, LOU accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦10.5838087987656732484000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for lou?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does LOU compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, LOU shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.