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The live Lord of Dragons price today is 0 USD.LOGT market cap is 293,718 USD. Track real-time LOGT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Lord of Dragons price today is 0 USD.LOGT market cap is 293,718 USD. Track real-time LOGT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Lord of Dragons Logo

Lord of Dragons Price (LOGT)

Unlisted

1 LOGT to USD Live Price:

$0.00029372
$0.00029372$0.00029372
+0.09%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Lord of Dragons (LOGT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:10:14 (UTC+8)

Lord of Dragons Price Today

The live Lord of Dragons (LOGT) price today is $ 0, with a 9.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOGT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOGT.

Lord of Dragons currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 293,718, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LOGT. During the last 24 hours, LOGT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOGT moved -0.06% in the last hour and +63.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 461.21.

Lord of Dragons (LOGT) Market Information

$ 293.72K
$ 293.72K$ 293.72K

$ 461.21
$ 461.21$ 461.21

$ 293.72K
$ 293.72K$ 293.72K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lord of Dragons is $ 293.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 461.21. The circulating supply of LOGT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.72K.

Lord of Dragons Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 3.5
$ 3.5$ 3.5

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.06%

+9.46%

+63.32%

+63.32%

Price Prediction for Lord of Dragons

Lord of Dragons (LOGT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LOGT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lord of Dragons (LOGT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lord of Dragons could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lord of Dragons will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LOGT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Lord of Dragons Price Prediction.

What is Lord of Dragons (LOGT)

Lord of Dragons (LOD), a 3D MMORPG, offers NFTs and Play-to-Earn mechanics optimized for mobile devices. The game emphasizes player experience, boasting stunning graphics and a dual-token economy. Prioritizing sustainability and engaging P2E gameplay, LOD attracts users seeking immersive, rewarding experiences in a thriving ecosystem.

Lord of Dragons excels as a unique Play-to-Earn game with various activities, including dungeons, boss fights, PVP duels, and 500-player guild sieges. Promoting group play, LOD incentivizes teamwork and offers customizable battle experiences through class selection, weapon allocation, and party combinations. The medieval fantasy narrative entices exploration while outstanding graphics heighten immersion, making LOD an exceptional gaming experience.

Developed by an experienced game studio, Sotem Mobile, Lord of Dragons gained dedicated 60k followers on Twitter and 35k on Discord after its announcement in early 2022. The open beta test in Q4 2022 drew 15k active user wallets worldwide. In Feb 2023, LOD's governance token, $LOGT, listed on Poloniex, quickly became the top gainer, gaining global attention from eager traders.

The next phase elevates gaming experiences for fans, leveraging open beta feedback. LOD's team addresses bugs for seamless gameplay while organizing the Beny Mystery Box NFT collection debut. With NFT sales, the game officially launches, immersing players in LOD's enthralling world. The team focuses on community expansion and ecosystem growth through consistent, engaging content updates.

Players earn and spend LOGT and LORT tokens for diverse purposes. LOGT, a governance token, empowers top players in decision-making on game policy. LORT, a reward token, is earned through daily quests. Both tokens can be used to cash out or purchase items, boosting characters and fostering a thriving in-game ecosystem. This dual-token system incentivizes players, driving the game's continued growth and success.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lord of Dragons (LOGT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About Lord of Dragons

What is Lord of Dragons's current price?

Lord of Dragons trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 9.45% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of LOGT?

With a market cap of ₦398901987.12899296104000, LOGT is ranked #4111 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Lord of Dragons generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of LOGT?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Lord of Dragons fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Lord of Dragons compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦4753.392556640980000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence LOGT?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does LOGT behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lord of Dragons

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 17:10:14 (UTC+8)

Lord of Dragons (LOGT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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