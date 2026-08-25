Lord of Dragons Price (LOGT)
The live Lord of Dragons (LOGT) price today is $ 0, with a 9.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOGT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOGT.
Lord of Dragons currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 293,718, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LOGT. During the last 24 hours, LOGT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.5, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LOGT moved -0.06% in the last hour and +63.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 461.21.
The current Market Cap of Lord of Dragons is $ 293.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 461.21. The circulating supply of LOGT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.72K.
-0.06%
+9.46%
+63.32%
+63.32%
In 2040, the price of Lord of Dragons could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Lord of Dragons (LOD), a 3D MMORPG, offers NFTs and Play-to-Earn mechanics optimized for mobile devices. The game emphasizes player experience, boasting stunning graphics and a dual-token economy. Prioritizing sustainability and engaging P2E gameplay, LOD attracts users seeking immersive, rewarding experiences in a thriving ecosystem.
Lord of Dragons excels as a unique Play-to-Earn game with various activities, including dungeons, boss fights, PVP duels, and 500-player guild sieges. Promoting group play, LOD incentivizes teamwork and offers customizable battle experiences through class selection, weapon allocation, and party combinations. The medieval fantasy narrative entices exploration while outstanding graphics heighten immersion, making LOD an exceptional gaming experience.
Developed by an experienced game studio, Sotem Mobile, Lord of Dragons gained dedicated 60k followers on Twitter and 35k on Discord after its announcement in early 2022. The open beta test in Q4 2022 drew 15k active user wallets worldwide. In Feb 2023, LOD's governance token, $LOGT, listed on Poloniex, quickly became the top gainer, gaining global attention from eager traders.
The next phase elevates gaming experiences for fans, leveraging open beta feedback. LOD's team addresses bugs for seamless gameplay while organizing the Beny Mystery Box NFT collection debut. With NFT sales, the game officially launches, immersing players in LOD's enthralling world. The team focuses on community expansion and ecosystem growth through consistent, engaging content updates.
Players earn and spend LOGT and LORT tokens for diverse purposes. LOGT, a governance token, empowers top players in decision-making on game policy. LORT, a reward token, is earned through daily quests. Both tokens can be used to cash out or purchase items, boosting characters and fostering a thriving in-game ecosystem. This dual-token system incentivizes players, driving the game's continued growth and success.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Lord of Dragons's current price?
Lord of Dragons trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 9.45% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of LOGT?
With a market cap of ₦398901987.12899296104000, LOGT is ranked #4111 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Lord of Dragons generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of LOGT?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Lord of Dragons fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Lord of Dragons compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦4753.392556640980000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence LOGT?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does LOGT behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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