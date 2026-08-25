Loosh Price Today

The live Loosh (SN78) price today is $ 1.32, with a 3.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN78 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.32 per SN78.

Loosh currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,478,258, with a circulating supply of 1.12M SN78. During the last 24 hours, SN78 traded between $ 1.05 (low) and $ 1.43 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13,810.93, while the all-time low was $ 0.00467535.

In short-term performance, SN78 moved -2.29% in the last hour and +227.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 297.38K.

Loosh (SN78) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Volume (24H) $ 297.38K$ 297.38K $ 297.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.48M$ 1.48M $ 1.48M Circulation Supply 1.12M 1.12M 1.12M Total Supply 1,122,076.461157493 1,122,076.461157493 1,122,076.461157493

The current Market Cap of Loosh is $ 1.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 297.38K. The circulating supply of SN78 is 1.12M, with a total supply of 1122076.461157493. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.48M.