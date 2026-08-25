looong Price Today

The live looong (LOOONG) price today is $ 0, with a 3.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOONG.

looong currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 43,855, with a circulating supply of 961.26M LOOONG. During the last 24 hours, LOOONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00249379, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOONG moved -1.91% in the last hour and +46.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

looong (LOOONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.86K$ 43.86K $ 43.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.86K$ 43.86K $ 43.86K Circulation Supply 961.26M 961.26M 961.26M Total Supply 961,259,056.670143 961,259,056.670143 961,259,056.670143

The current Market Cap of looong is $ 43.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOONG is 961.26M, with a total supply of 961259056.670143. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.86K.