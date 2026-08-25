Loom Price Today

The live Loom (LOOM) price today is $ 0, with a 293.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOM.

Loom currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 205,249, with a circulating supply of 999.62M LOOM. During the last 24 hours, LOOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00142637, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOM moved +16.73% in the last hour and +491.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 955.75K.

Loom (LOOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 205.25K$ 205.25K $ 205.25K Volume (24H) $ 955.75K$ 955.75K $ 955.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.25K$ 205.25K $ 205.25K Circulation Supply 999.62M 999.62M 999.62M Total Supply 999,618,868.617254 999,618,868.617254 999,618,868.617254

The current Market Cap of Loom is $ 205.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 955.75K. The circulating supply of LOOM is 999.62M, with a total supply of 999618868.617254. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 205.25K.