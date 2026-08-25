LOOK Price Today

The live LOOK (LOOK) price today is $ 0, with a 11.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LOOK.

LOOK currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 395,948, with a circulating supply of 922.37M LOOK. During the last 24 hours, LOOK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.130722, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LOOK moved -1.30% in the last hour and +14.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.17K.

LOOK (LOOK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 395.95K$ 395.95K $ 395.95K Volume (24H) $ 3.17K$ 3.17K $ 3.17K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 395.95K$ 395.95K $ 395.95K Circulation Supply 922.37M 922.37M 922.37M Total Supply 922,370,460.8216976 922,370,460.8216976 922,370,460.8216976

The current Market Cap of LOOK is $ 395.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.17K. The circulating supply of LOOK is 922.37M, with a total supply of 922370460.8216976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 395.95K.