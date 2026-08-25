What is Looby by Stephen Bliss about?

LOOBY is no ordinary memecoin—it’s the first meme born from the creative genius of Stephen Bliss, the legendary artist behind Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, and his son, Alex. Together, they brought LOOBY to life, blending Stephen’s iconic artistry with Alex’s playful imagination. The result? A quirky, one-of-a-kind character that embodies humor, creativity, and the power of collaboration across generations. LOOBY is more than just a coin; it’s a living, breathing piece of art that connects people through its bold personality and unforgettable vibes.

What is today's price of Looby by Stephen Bliss (LOOBY)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 31.23%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of LOOBY are in circulation?

The circulating supply of LOOBY is 999909169.230802, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Looby by Stephen Bliss?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of LOOBY across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Looby by Stephen Bliss today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦220613097.22666212348000, positioning Looby by Stephen Bliss at rank #4829 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is LOOBY being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Looby by Stephen Bliss?

The recent price movement of 31.23% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.