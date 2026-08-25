About Longcat Inspired by Longcat, one of the internet’s most iconic and beloved memes, famous for its seemingly infinite length and global recognition, $LONG embraces the humor and creativity that made Longcat a cultural phenomenon. Known as one of the most popular and searched cat memes ever, Longcat is more than just a really long cat—it’s a symbol of how a simple idea can bring people together. $LONG transforms this legendary meme into a dynamic crypto project, uniting the meme community under one growing, shared vision.

What is the live value of LONGCAT today?

Today, LONGCAT trades at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 58.89% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is LONGCAT right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does LONGCAT have today?

LONGCAT holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has LONGCAT traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦ and ₦. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for LONGCAT?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret LONGCAT's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem asset built on --, LONGCAT's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.