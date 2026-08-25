long boi Price Today

The live long boi (LONG) price today is $ 0, with a 6.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current LONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LONG.

long boi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,309, with a circulating supply of 999.43M LONG. During the last 24 hours, LONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00851294, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LONG moved +0.36% in the last hour and +53.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

long boi (LONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.31K$ 28.31K $ 28.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.31K$ 28.31K $ 28.31K Circulation Supply 999.43M 999.43M 999.43M Total Supply 999,431,601.389634 999,431,601.389634 999,431,601.389634

The current Market Cap of long boi is $ 28.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LONG is 999.43M, with a total supply of 999431601.389634. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.31K.