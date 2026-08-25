Long Price Today

The live Long (LONG) price today is $ 0, with a 1.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current LONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LONG.

Long currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 176,076, with a circulating supply of 786.78B LONG. During the last 24 hours, LONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LONG moved -0.03% in the last hour and -3.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Long (LONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 176.08K$ 176.08K $ 176.08K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 176.08K$ 176.08K $ 176.08K Circulation Supply 786.78B 786.78B 786.78B Total Supply 786,781,641,511.5447 786,781,641,511.5447 786,781,641,511.5447

The current Market Cap of Long is $ 176.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LONG is 786.78B, with a total supply of 786781641511.5447. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.08K.