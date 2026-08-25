What is Loky by Virtuals about?

Loky is an AI agent; he’s the embodiment of mischief, wit, and razor-sharp market insights. Developed by the DappLooker team, Loky brings data from DappLooker to life through playful banter and keen market analysis.

What makes Loky by Virtuals unique?

Loky doesn’t just track markets; he understands them. Equipped with cutting-edge AI, he identifies trends, uncovers patterns, and delivers actionable insights with a generous sprinkle of humor.

What is the current price of Loky by Virtuals?

The live price of Loky by Virtuals (LOKY) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Loky by Virtuals positioned in the market?

Loky by Virtuals currently sits at market rank #5024, supported by a market capitalization of ₦191287381.37650535744000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of LOKY?

The circulating supply of LOKY is 940128098.3521212 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Loky by Virtuals?

During the last 24 hours, Loky by Virtuals traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Loky by Virtuals from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Loky by Virtuals reached an all-time high of ₦15.661477795620700904000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is LOKY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Loky by Virtuals?

The current price movement of 16.49% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.